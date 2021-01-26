Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) Decreased by Analyst

Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) – Stock analysts at B. Riley cut their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Alcoa in a report released on Thursday, January 21st. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.23. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Alcoa’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on AA. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Alcoa from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Alcoa from $22.00 to $20.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Alcoa in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alcoa presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.06.

Shares of Alcoa stock opened at $19.34 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of -7.67 and a beta of 2.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.59. Alcoa has a 12 month low of $5.16 and a 12 month high of $26.20.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. Alcoa had a negative return on equity of 5.83% and a negative net margin of 5.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.31) EPS.

In other Alcoa news, EVP Tammi A. Jones sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.19, for a total value of $31,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $526,635.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AA. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Alcoa by 136.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,048,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,528,000 after acquiring an additional 605,094 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Alcoa by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Alcoa by 111.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 54,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 28,637 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Alcoa by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,113,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,754,000 after acquiring an additional 487,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alcoa by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,058,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,901,000 after acquiring an additional 267,519 shares in the last quarter.

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells bauxite to customers who process it into industrial chemical products.

