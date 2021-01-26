Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for United Community Banks, Inc. Increased by Truist Securiti (NASDAQ:UCBI)

United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti upped their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for United Community Banks in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 20th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Demba now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.70 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.53. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for United Community Banks’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.65 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.60 EPS.

Get United Community Banks alerts:

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $186.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.29 million. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 22.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on UCBI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. TheStreet upgraded United Community Banks from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Stephens began coverage on United Community Banks in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of United Community Banks in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. United Community Banks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.17.

NASDAQ:UCBI opened at $31.51 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 17.03 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.31 and a 200-day moving average of $22.18. United Community Banks has a 52 week low of $14.95 and a 52 week high of $32.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in United Community Banks by 703.8% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in United Community Banks by 15.0% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in United Community Banks in the first quarter worth approximately $165,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in United Community Banks by 467.6% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 5,887 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in United Community Banks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.25%.

United Community Banks Company Profile

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the bank holding company for United Community Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, savings, money market, negotiable order of withdrawal, time, and other deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, commercial construction, residential mortgage and construction, consumer direct loans, and indirect auto loans, as well as home equity lines of credits.

Further Reading: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for United Community Banks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Community Banks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.