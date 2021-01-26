Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for TCF Financial Co. Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:TCF)

TCF Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCF) – Stock analysts at Wedbush lifted their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for TCF Financial in a report issued on Monday, January 25th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.89 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.85. Wedbush also issued estimates for TCF Financial’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.94 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.50 EPS.

Get TCF Financial alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upgraded TCF Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded TCF Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Raymond James boosted their price target on TCF Financial from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded TCF Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded TCF Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.75.

TCF Financial stock opened at $40.01 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.38. The company has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.95. TCF Financial has a 52-week low of $16.96 and a 52-week high of $45.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

TCF Financial (NASDAQ:TCF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. TCF Financial had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 10.11%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of TCF Financial by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 50,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,870,000 after acquiring an additional 3,480 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of TCF Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of TCF Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,130,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TCF Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $339,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TCF Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. 82.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TCF Financial Company Profile

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Story: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Receive News & Ratings for TCF Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TCF Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.