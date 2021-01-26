Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Lifted by Jefferies Financial Group

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of SVB Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now expects that the bank will earn $4.35 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $4.07.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on SVB Financial Group from $494.00 to $508.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays lowered SVB Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $305.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James increased their price target on SVB Financial Group from $445.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on SVB Financial Group from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. SVB Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $389.87.

Shares of SVB Financial Group stock opened at $480.75 on Monday. SVB Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $127.39 and a fifty-two week high of $497.85. The firm has a market cap of $24.90 billion, a PE ratio of 23.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 2.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $401.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $302.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $7.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $3.65. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 28.60%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 195.0% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 118 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

In other SVB Financial Group news, insider Philip C. Cox sold 244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.17, for a total value of $75,681.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,502,141.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Financial Group Svb sold 597,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.52, for a total value of $15,259,939.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 605,856 shares of company stock worth $17,831,178 over the last three months. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

