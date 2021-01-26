Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Increased by Analyst

PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) – Equities researchers at Seaport Global Securities upped their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for PPG Industries in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 25th. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Harrison now anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $1.59 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.46. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for PPG Industries’ Q2 2021 earnings at $2.12 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.12 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.81 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.63 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.88 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.40 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.31 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.97 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.56 EPS.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on PPG. UBS Group upped their target price on PPG Industries from $132.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on PPG Industries from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) upgraded PPG Industries to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on PPG Industries from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.74.

PPG opened at $140.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $33.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.04, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. PPG Industries has a 12 month low of $69.77 and a 12 month high of $153.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $145.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.24.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.02. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 25.01% and a net margin of 7.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.73%.

In related news, VP William E. Schaupp sold 3,850 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.66, for a total value of $518,441.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,333 shares in the company, valued at $583,481.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in PPG Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $689,000. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PPG Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PPG Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in PPG Industries by 163.4% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 266 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in PPG Industries by 88.2% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 335 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. 78.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Featured Article: Net Margin

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.