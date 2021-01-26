Q1 2021 Earnings Forecast for Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF) Issued By Piper Sandler

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Orrstown Financial Services in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 20th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Whitman now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.63 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.56. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $13.50 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Orrstown Financial Services’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.60 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.07 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Orrstown Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, December 12th.

ORRF stock opened at $18.80 on Monday. Orrstown Financial Services has a twelve month low of $11.40 and a twelve month high of $21.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.53 and its 200-day moving average is $15.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.64 million, a PE ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 0.92.

Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.35. Orrstown Financial Services had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 16.46%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a positive change from Orrstown Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. Orrstown Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.96%.

In other Orrstown Financial Services news, EVP David Todd Hornberger sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.58, for a total value of $49,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $359,620.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Barbara E. Brobst sold 3,596 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.02, for a total value of $64,799.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $238,026.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,596 shares of company stock worth $132,450 over the last quarter. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. increased its position in Orrstown Financial Services by 1.7% in the third quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 52,462 shares of the bank’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Orrstown Financial Services by 8.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,751 shares of the bank’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Orrstown Financial Services by 9.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,592 shares of the bank’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 2,122 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Orrstown Financial Services by 459.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,594 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in Orrstown Financial Services by 6.0% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 44,179 shares of the bank’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 2,504 shares during the last quarter. 39.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Orrstown Financial Services Company Profile

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Orrstown Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, time, demand, and money market deposits. It also offers commercial loans, such as commercial real estate, equipment, working capital, construction, and other commercial purpose loans, as well as industrial loans; consumer loans comprising home equity and other consumer loans, as well as home equity lines of credit; residential mortgage loans; agribusiness loans; acquisition and development loans; municipal loans; and installment and other loans.

