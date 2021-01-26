Pushpay (OTCMKTS:PHPYF) Trading Down 10.6%

Pushpay Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:PHPYF) fell 10.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.10 and last traded at $1.10. 5,600 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 25,158 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.23.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.31.

Pushpay Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PHPYF)

Pushpay Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides donor management system to the faith sector, non-profit organizations, and education providers in the United States, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand. Its donor management system comprise donor tools, finance tools, and a custom community app.

