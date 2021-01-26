Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $195.92 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) will announce sales of $195.92 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Purple Innovation’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $188.04 million and the highest is $200.60 million. Purple Innovation reported sales of $124.30 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 57.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Purple Innovation will report full year sales of $670.50 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $662.62 million to $675.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $806.39 million, with estimates ranging from $769.00 million to $840.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Purple Innovation.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. Purple Innovation had a net margin of 0.28% and a return on equity of 363.58%. The company had revenue of $187.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.40 million. Purple Innovation’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.4% on a year-over-year basis.

PRPL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Purple Innovation from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Purple Innovation in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Purple Innovation from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Purple Innovation from $20.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Purple Innovation in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.10.

Purple Innovation stock opened at $38.18 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Purple Innovation has a 12 month low of $4.42 and a 12 month high of $41.08. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -126.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.34.

In related news, insider Verdi Ray White III sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.51, for a total value of $285,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $285,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Purple Innovation in the third quarter worth about $318,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Purple Innovation by 3,192.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 165,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,983,000 after purchasing an additional 160,665 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Purple Innovation during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 48.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 458,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,261,000 after buying an additional 150,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 188.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 78,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after buying an additional 51,423 shares in the last quarter. 90.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. It also offers sheets, mattress protector, bed frames, seat cushions, and weighted blanket and duvets. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, retail brick-and-mortar wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers, as well as through its factory outlet and the company owned showrooms.

