Pure Energy Minerals Limited (PE.V) (CVE:PE) Director Mary Lois Little Sells 20,000 Shares

Pure Energy Minerals Limited (PE.V) (CVE:PE) Director Mary Lois Little sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.45, for a total transaction of C$49,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 75,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$183,953.35.

Shares of PE opened at C$1.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of C$60.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -111.76. Pure Energy Minerals Limited has a fifty-two week low of C$0.18 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.38.

Get Pure Energy Minerals Limited (PE.V) alerts:

Pure Energy Minerals Limited (PE.V) Company Profile

Pure Energy Minerals Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. Its primary project is the Clayton Valley lithium brine project that includes 1,085 lithium placer claims covering an area of approximately 10,600 hectares located in Clayton Valley, Esmeralda County, Nevada.

Further Reading: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Energy Minerals Limited (PE.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Energy Minerals Limited (PE.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.