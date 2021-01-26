Pure Energy Minerals Limited (PE.V) (CVE:PE) Director Mary Lois Little Sells 20,000 Shares

Pure Energy Minerals Limited (PE.V) (CVE:PE) Director Mary Lois Little sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.45, for a total transaction of C$49,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 75,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$183,953.35.
Shares of PE opened at C$1.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of C$60.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -111.76. Pure Energy Minerals Limited has a fifty-two week low of C$0.18 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.38.
Pure Energy Minerals Limited (PE.V) Company Profile
