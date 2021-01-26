PUMA SE (PUM.F) (ETR:PUM) Given a €98.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

PUMA SE (PUM.F) (ETR:PUM) received a €98.00 ($115.29) price objective from stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 17.28% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on PUM. Credit Suisse Group set a €80.00 ($94.12) target price on PUMA SE (PUM.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Independent Research set a €80.00 ($94.12) target price on PUMA SE (PUM.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €95.00 ($111.76) target price on PUMA SE (PUM.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €96.00 ($112.94) price target on PUMA SE (PUM.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €69.00 ($81.18) price target on PUMA SE (PUM.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €87.20 ($102.59).

Shares of PUMA SE (PUM.F) stock opened at €83.56 ($98.31) on Tuesday. PUMA SE has a one year low of €40.00 ($47.06) and a one year high of €93.44 ($109.93). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.48, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €88.60 and its 200 day moving average is €78.22. The firm has a market cap of $12.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 174.08.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports. It also issues licenses to independent partners to design, develop, manufacture, and sell fragrances, eyewear, and watches.

