PUMA SE (PUM.F) (ETR:PUM) Given a €92.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €92.00 ($108.24) target price on PUMA SE (PUM.F) (ETR:PUM) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on PUM. Warburg Research set a €92.00 ($108.24) price target on shares of PUMA SE (PUM.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Independent Research set a €80.00 ($94.12) price target on shares of PUMA SE (PUM.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €90.00 ($105.88) price target on shares of PUMA SE (PUM.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a €80.00 ($94.12) price target on shares of PUMA SE (PUM.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €95.00 ($111.76) price target on shares of PUMA SE (PUM.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. PUMA SE (PUM.F) presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €87.40 ($102.82).

Get PUMA SE (PUM.F) alerts:

ETR PUM opened at €83.56 ($98.31) on Monday. PUMA SE has a 52 week low of €40.00 ($47.06) and a 52 week high of €93.44 ($109.93). The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.48. The stock has a market cap of $12.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 177.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of €88.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €78.22.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports. It also issues licenses to independent partners to design, develop, manufacture, and sell fragrances, eyewear, and watches.

See Also: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for PUMA SE (PUM.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PUMA SE (PUM.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.