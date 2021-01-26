Puma (OTCMKTS:PUMSY) Receives Overweight Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Puma (OTCMKTS:PUMSY) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on PUMSY. Main First Bank upgraded Puma from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Puma in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Puma in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Puma in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating on shares of Puma in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy.

Shares of Puma stock opened at $10.21 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.32. Puma has a 12-month low of $4.17 and a 12-month high of $11.74.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports. It also issues licenses to independent partners to design, develop, manufacture, and sell fragrances, eyewear, and watches.

