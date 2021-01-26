Puma (OTCMKTS:PMMAF) Receives “Sell” Rating from DZ Bank

DZ Bank reissued their sell rating on shares of Puma (OTCMKTS:PMMAF) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Norddeutsche Landesbank reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Puma in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Puma in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS PMMAF opened at $102.30 on Friday. Puma has a 1-year low of $43.01 and a 1-year high of $116.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.09.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports. It also issues licenses to independent partners to design, develop, manufacture, and sell fragrances, eyewear, and watches.

