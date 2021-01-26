Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Stock Holdings Reduced by Columbus Macro LLC

Columbus Macro LLC trimmed its position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 485 shares during the quarter. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $1,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Public Storage by 1.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,965,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,778,551,000 after purchasing an additional 165,877 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Public Storage by 35.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,381,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $968,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154,458 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 16.8% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,645,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $589,156,000 after buying an additional 380,030 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,532,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $341,392,000 after buying an additional 71,285 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Public Storage by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 768,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $171,231,000 after buying an additional 158,140 shares during the last quarter. 79.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Public Storage stock traded up $1.27 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $227.09. The stock had a trading volume of 3,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,069,889. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Public Storage has a 52 week low of $155.37 and a 52 week high of $240.75. The company has a market capitalization of $39.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.04, a P/E/G ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $224.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $218.48.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by ($1.19). The company had revenue of $730.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $728.78 million. Public Storage had a net margin of 43.37% and a return on equity of 26.59%. Public Storage’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 10.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.42%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PSA shares. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Public Storage in a research report on Friday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $221.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Truist upgraded shares of Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $233.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.60.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

