PTON Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $44.00 (PTON)

PTON (CURRENCY:PTON) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 26th. PTON has a total market capitalization of $385,568.90 and approximately $44.00 worth of PTON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PTON coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, PTON has traded 39.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.34 or 0.00070625 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $246.76 or 0.00780223 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00007099 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.24 or 0.00048193 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003168 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,332.39 or 0.04212905 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003162 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00014994 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.52 or 0.00017455 BTC.

PTON Profile

PTON (CRYPTO:PTON) is a coin. PTON’s total supply is 23,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,950,794,349 coins. PTON’s official message board is blog.naver.com/forestingnetwork . PTON’s official Twitter account is @foresting_io . The Reddit community for PTON is /r/ForestingHQ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PTON’s official website is foresting.io

According to CryptoCompare, “‘FORESTING' or 'FORESTING Platform' is a blockchain-based social media platform that deviates from the distribution system of traditional social media platforms. It provides a fair value distribution system for users who are the true owners of the platform. Users deliver contents through blockchain technologies and contribute to the platform in a variety of forms. “

Buying and Selling PTON

PTON can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PTON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PTON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PTON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

