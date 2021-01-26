Provident Financial (PROV) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, January 27th. Analysts expect Provident Financial to post earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter.

Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). Provident Financial had a return on equity of 5.34% and a net margin of 14.53%. The company had revenue of $9.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.70 million. On average, analysts expect Provident Financial to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ PROV opened at $17.13 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.62. Provident Financial has a 1 year low of $11.40 and a 1 year high of $22.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.48 million, a P/E ratio of 19.69 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Several research firms have issued reports on PROV. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Provident Financial from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Provident Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 2nd.

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides community banking services to consumers and small to mid-sized businesses in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits; and loan portfolio consists of multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, commercial business, and consumer loans.

