Prosper (PROS) 1-Day Volume Hits $23,150.00

Prosper (CURRENCY:PROS) traded down 9.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. Prosper has a market capitalization of $5.34 million and $23,150.00 worth of Prosper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Prosper token can currently be purchased for about $1.37 or 0.00004319 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Prosper has traded 14.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003148 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.15 or 0.00053960 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000839 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.12 or 0.00129345 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.17 or 0.00072899 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.01 or 0.00283124 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.33 or 0.00070246 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.91 or 0.00037474 BTC.

Prosper Profile

Prosper’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,891,300 tokens.

Buying and Selling Prosper

Prosper can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prosper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prosper should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Prosper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

