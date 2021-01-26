Prospect Capital Co. (PSEC) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on February 18th

Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th.

Prospect Capital has a payout ratio of 100.0% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities analysts expect Prospect Capital to earn $0.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 98.6%.

Shares of NASDAQ:PSEC opened at $6.27 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Prospect Capital has a 52-week low of $3.67 and a 52-week high of $6.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.91 and a beta of 0.97.

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $142.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.07 million. Prospect Capital had a net margin of 22.08% and a return on equity of 8.16%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Prospect Capital will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Prospect Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Prospect Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th.

About Prospect Capital

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

