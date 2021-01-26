ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (PSM.F) (ETR:PSM) Given a €17.20 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €17.20 ($20.24) target price on ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (PSM.F) (ETR:PSM) in a report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

PSM has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €19.50 ($22.94) price objective on ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (PSM.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €16.00 ($18.82) price target on ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (PSM.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Berenberg Bank set a €14.50 ($17.06) price objective on ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (PSM.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a €6.50 ($7.65) target price on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (PSM.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (PSM.F) in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €13.81 ($16.24).

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (PSM.F) stock opened at €13.78 ($16.21) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 241.54. ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE has a 52-week low of €5.72 ($6.73) and a 52-week high of €14.60 ($17.17). The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion and a PE ratio of 15.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is €13.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is €11.41.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. The company operates through three segments: Entertainment, Content Production & Global Sales, and Commerce. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, kabel eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and kabel eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

