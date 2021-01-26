ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY) Trading 6.5% Higher

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY)’s share price traded up 6.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $11.49 and last traded at $10.85. 115,729,164 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 53% from the average session volume of 75,833,359 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.19.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.16.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 26.7% during the third quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $272,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 56.1% during the third quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 66.7% during the third quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to one and one-half times (1.5x) the daily performance of the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index. UVXY provides leveraged exposure to the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index, which measures the returns of a portfolio of monthly VIX futures contracts with a weighted average of one month to expiration.

