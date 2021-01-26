ProShares S&P 500 Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPXB) Stock Price Up 0.3%

ProShares S&P 500 Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPXB) shares rose 0.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $93.50 and last traded at $92.88. Approximately 1,834 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 3,222 shares. The stock had previously closed at $92.58.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $93.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.37.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Bond ETF stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPXB) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.60% of ProShares S&P 500 Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

See Also: SEC Filing

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.