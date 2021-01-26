ProShares Short FTSE China 50 (NYSEARCA:YXI) Trading Down 2.2%

ProShares Short FTSE China 50 (NYSEARCA:YXI) fell 2.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $12.69 and last traded at $12.74. 6,690 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 341% from the average session volume of 1,517 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.03.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.52.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ProShares Short FTSE China 50 stock. Cutler Group LP bought a new position in ProShares Short FTSE China 50 (NYSEARCA:YXI) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 6,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000. Cutler Group LP owned approximately 1.91% of ProShares Short FTSE China 50 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

ProShares Short FTSE China 50 (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results for a single day. The return of the Fund for periods longer than a single day will be the result of each day’s returns compounded over the period, which will very likely differ from the inverse (-1x) of the return of the FTSE China 50 Index (the Index) for that period.

