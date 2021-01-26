ProShares Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:ONLN) Shares Sold by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC cut its position in ProShares Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:ONLN) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 898 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.19% of ProShares Online Retail ETF worth $2,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in ProShares Online Retail ETF by 1,277.9% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 101,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,364,000 after acquiring an additional 94,066 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in ProShares Online Retail ETF by 123.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 114,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,919,000 after acquiring an additional 63,287 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in ProShares Online Retail ETF by 379.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 289,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,194,000 after acquiring an additional 229,470 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in ProShares Online Retail ETF during the third quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in ProShares Online Retail ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,741,000.

ProShares Online Retail ETF stock opened at $85.49 on Tuesday. ProShares Online Retail ETF has a 52 week low of $28.50 and a 52 week high of $88.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.00.

