Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) Stock Price Up 13.9%

Shares of Progenity, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROG) rose 13.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $7.47 and last traded at $7.27. Approximately 1,764,260 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 131% from the average daily volume of 763,323 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.38.

PROG has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Progenity from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Progenity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Progenity in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Progenity from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Progenity presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.17.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.55 and a 200 day moving average of $7.19.

Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $25.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.50 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Progenity, Inc. will post -5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Progenity news, major shareholder Athyrium Capital Management, L bought 4,128,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.27 per share, for a total transaction of $13,499,998.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Alter purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.85 per share, with a total value of $97,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,924.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 4,365,215 shares of company stock valued at $14,356,949 over the last quarter. Insiders own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PROG. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Progenity during the second quarter valued at about $576,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Progenity during the third quarter valued at about $338,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Progenity during the third quarter valued at about $55,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Progenity by 166.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 160,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 100,103 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Progenity during the third quarter valued at about $286,000. 17.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Progenity, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides complex molecular and specialized testing services to physicians, clinicians, and their patients in the United States. It offers testing services for common hereditary disorders, cystic fibrosis, spinal muscular atrophy, fragile X syndrome, and Jewish genetic diseases; pan-ethnic carrier screening services; non-invasive prenatal, miscarriage, and pharmacogenetic testing services; and ovarian assessment reports for women.

