Proffitt & Goodson Inc. Takes Position in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 8,200 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MPLX. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Mplx by 6.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 336,101 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $11,054,000 after buying an additional 20,300 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Mplx by 122.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 463,730 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $15,253,000 after buying an additional 255,707 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Mplx during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Mplx by 6.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,304 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Mplx by 90.6% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,920 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,388 shares during the last quarter. 29.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Mplx news, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $57,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 79,083 shares in the company, valued at $1,818,909. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 7,500 shares of company stock valued at $172,500 in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:MPLX traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $23.65. 2,838,626 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,428,046. Mplx Lp has a one year low of $6.87 and a one year high of $25.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.47. The stock has a market cap of $24.60 billion, a PE ratio of -11.88 and a beta of 2.01.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. Mplx had a negative net margin of 26.09% and a positive return on equity of 19.33%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. Mplx’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mplx Lp will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

MPLX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Mplx from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Mplx from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Mplx in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mplx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Mplx from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.31.

Mplx Company Profile

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing of crude oil and refined petroleum products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products, such as asphalt; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

