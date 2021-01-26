Proffitt & Goodson Inc. Sells 445 Shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 445 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $1,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,072,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $957,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823,668 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,209,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,205,000 after acquiring an additional 21,366 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 536,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,602,000 after acquiring an additional 32,442 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 517,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,037,000 after acquiring an additional 16,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis bought a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $67,730,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IBB traded up $3.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $167.75. The stock had a trading volume of 2,229,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,970,745. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $156.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.91. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 12 month low of $92.15 and a 12 month high of $167.84.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

