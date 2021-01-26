Proffitt & Goodson Inc. Invests $79,000 in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new position in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in STWD. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the first quarter worth $60,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 17.4% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 13,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 0.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,424,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,317,000 after acquiring an additional 8,204 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 16.8% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 47,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 1.6% during the third quarter. Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,614,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,067,000 after acquiring an additional 25,105 shares during the last quarter. 51.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Andrew Jay Sossen sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.21, for a total value of $240,125.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 207,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,988,245.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on STWD. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Starwood Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research report on Friday, November 6th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Starwood Property Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

STWD stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $19.42. 2,471,316 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,455,090. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.59 and a 52 week high of $26.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 2.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 1.63.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. Starwood Property Trust had a net margin of 35.03% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The business had revenue of $267.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. Starwood Property Trust’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.28%.

Starwood Property Trust Company Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and Europe. It operates through Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial and residential first mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), residential mortgage-backed securities, and other real estate and real estate-related debt investments.

