Proffitt & Goodson Inc. Increases Holdings in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) by 48.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 28,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,373 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Annaly Capital Management by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,137,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,459,000 after purchasing an additional 58,389 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Annaly Capital Management by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 60,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 2,437 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in Annaly Capital Management by 61.9% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 21,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 8,327 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its position in Annaly Capital Management by 111.9% in the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,031,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,349,000 after buying an additional 544,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its position in Annaly Capital Management by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 123,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $877,000 after buying an additional 7,042 shares during the last quarter. 44.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Annaly Capital Management alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 18th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.50 price objective for the company. Argus began coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.50 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.06.

NLY traded up $0.05 on Monday, hitting $8.41. 11,479,870 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,162,078. The firm has a market cap of $11.76 billion, a PE ratio of -17.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.15. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.51 and a twelve month high of $10.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.06. Annaly Capital Management had a negative net margin of 20.12% and a positive return on equity of 13.27%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.46%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.00%.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

Recommended Story: Why do companies issue convertible shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Annaly Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annaly Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.