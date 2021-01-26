Proffitt & Goodson Inc. Has $12.41 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. lowered its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 367,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,606 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF accounts for approximately 2.5% of Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $12,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bristlecone Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 735,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,837,000 after buying an additional 70,172 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 134,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,539,000 after buying an additional 7,716 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,032,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 588,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,860,000 after purchasing an additional 61,034 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SPDW traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $34.92. 1,814,349 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,462,650. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.02 and its 200-day moving average is $30.88. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $20.27 and a 1-year high of $35.23.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

