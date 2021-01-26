Proffitt & Goodson Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. cut its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 203 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 24,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 55,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,996,000 after buying an additional 9,428 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $1,074,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 268.8% during the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,635,000 after buying an additional 2,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buckley Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,827,000 after buying an additional 7,497 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. DZ Bank upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.78.

RTX stock traded down $1.30 during trading on Monday, hitting $66.28. The company had a trading volume of 9,543,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,994,087. The firm has a market cap of $100.66 billion, a PE ratio of -58.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $40.72 and a 1-year high of $93.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The company had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, December 7th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, CEO Gregory Hayes bought 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $54.82 per share, for a total transaction of $3,015,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 235,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,902,709.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Thomas A. Kennedy bought 19,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $52.47 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,025.73. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 362,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,022,526.27. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 84,591 shares of company stock worth $4,567,268 in the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

