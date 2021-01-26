Proffitt & Goodson Inc. Buys 1,729 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. boosted its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,353 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,729 shares during the quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PFE. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Insight Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 439.7% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $37.28 on Tuesday. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.88 and a 1 year high of $43.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.22 billion, a PE ratio of 24.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 17.85%. The business had revenue of $12.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 51.53%.

PFE has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $42.00 target price on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Truist began coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Atlantic Securities downgraded Pfizer from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $44.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.87.

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

