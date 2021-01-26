Proffitt & Goodson Inc. Acquires 180 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Emerson Electric by 3,341.3% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,124,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $204,868,000 after purchasing an additional 3,034,095 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $104,120,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,793,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 99.5% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,375,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,205,000 after acquiring an additional 686,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,182,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $207,371,000 after acquiring an additional 623,278 shares in the last quarter. 73.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total value of $789,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 250,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,754,329.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

EMR has been the subject of several research reports. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Stephens began coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. UBS Group raised Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Emerson Electric from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.31.

EMR traded down $1.25 during trading on Monday, hitting $82.48. 2,127,340 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,427,919. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.84, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $37.75 and a 12-month high of $85.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.66.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.98% and a net margin of 11.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

