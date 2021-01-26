Private Capital Group LLC Sells 2,008 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Private Capital Group LLC reduced its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,411 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 2,008 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $965,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Comcast during the third quarter worth $32,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 79.6% during the third quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 817 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Comcast during the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Comcast during the third quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA stock opened at $48.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.05 billion, a PE ratio of 21.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.56 and its 200-day moving average is $46.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $31.70 and a 1 year high of $52.49.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The cable giant reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.14. Comcast had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The company had revenue of $25.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 5th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

In other Comcast news, CEO Jeff Shell sold 5,582 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total transaction of $285,965.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 348,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,836,595.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Comcast from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Barclays increased their price target on Comcast from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “top pick” rating and issued a $62.00 price target (up from $57.00) on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Comcast from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Macquarie increased their price target on Comcast from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.38.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

