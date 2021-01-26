Private Capital Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Private Capital Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,301 shares during the quarter. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BAC. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $90,723,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,121,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $581,079,000 after acquiring an additional 3,066,800 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 45,825,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,103,934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728,968 shares in the last quarter. Thunderbird Partners LLP acquired a new position in Bank of America during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,891,000. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Bank of America by 62.5% during the 3rd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,976,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529,615 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BAC shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Bank of America from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Bank of America from $26.00 to $27.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Bank of America from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Bank of America from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bank of America has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.13.

Shares of BAC opened at $31.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $269.56 billion, a PE ratio of 15.43, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $17.95 and a twelve month high of $35.45.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $20.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.76 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, January 19th that permits the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 24.49%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

