Private Capital Group LLC Reduces Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Private Capital Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 704 shares during the quarter. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bellecapital International Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 1,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 3,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 1,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $328.11 on Tuesday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $164.93 and a twelve month high of $330.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $313.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $297.81.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.561 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 21st. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

