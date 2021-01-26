Private Capital Group LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 276.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,032 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,572 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $832,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $42,000. First Financial Corp IN boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 581.3% during the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $67,000. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVW opened at $66.15 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $35.21 and a 1 year high of $66.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $63.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.15.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

