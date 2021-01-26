Private Capital Group LLC Has $3.53 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 0.6% of Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 40,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 67,312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Iron Financial LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Iron Financial LLC now owns 7,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VWO stock opened at $54.27 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.25. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $29.95 and a 52 week high of $54.56.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

