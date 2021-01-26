Private Capital Group LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,229 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,493 shares during the quarter. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $1,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EFG. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $495,000. ONE Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $10,579,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 713.6% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 81,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,294,000 after purchasing an additional 71,175 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 70.8% during the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,699,000 after purchasing an additional 21,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $258,000.

Shares of EFG opened at $103.47 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $67.58 and a 1-year high of $85.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $100.74 and a 200 day moving average of $93.22.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

