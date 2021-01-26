Private Capital Group LLC Buys 587 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,515 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 587 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 29,606,483 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,543,789,000 after buying an additional 630,989 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Starbucks by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,754,140 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,600,888,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199,811 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Starbucks by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,557,681 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $649,356,000 after acquiring an additional 50,177 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 28.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,444,075 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $553,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 49.6% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,913,433 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $422,162,000 after buying an additional 1,628,046 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

In other news, Director Joshua Cooper Ramo sold 2,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.28, for a total value of $287,469.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,476,656. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.56, for a total transaction of $372,830.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,782 shares in the company, valued at $1,994,791.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 269,489 shares of company stock valued at $26,173,565 in the last quarter. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Starbucks stock opened at $103.45 on Tuesday. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $50.02 and a 1 year high of $107.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $103.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.22. The company has a market cap of $120.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.35, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The coffee company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.20. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 153.85%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SBUX. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Starbucks in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Starbucks from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.88.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Story: What is the cash asset ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.