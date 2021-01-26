Private Capital Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,238 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,067 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 6.0% of Private Capital Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $32,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RDA Financial Network lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.9% in the third quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 1,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 4,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.7% during the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.4% during the third quarter. Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Iron Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Iron Financial LLC now owns 3,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $261.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $251.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $234.32. Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $133.57 and a 12 month high of $262.91.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

