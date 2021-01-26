Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) Shares Sold by Columbus Macro LLC

Columbus Macro LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 38,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,854 shares during the period. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $1,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Principal Financial Group by 168.5% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,667,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673,800 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Principal Financial Group by 19.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,215,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,565,000 after acquiring an additional 514,528 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 936.4% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 475,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,133,000 after purchasing an additional 429,284 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 331.3% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 481,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,405,000 after purchasing an additional 370,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,422,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,287,000 after buying an additional 328,564 shares during the last quarter. 69.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Principal Financial Group stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.25. 6,756 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,328,768. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.31 and a fifty-two week high of $57.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $14.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.83.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.62). The company had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.62 billion. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 9.22%. Analysts anticipate that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Principal Financial Group news, EVP Julia M. Lawler sold 1,000 shares of Principal Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $50,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Deanna D. Strable-Soethout sold 19,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $977,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,254 shares of company stock worth $1,081,958 in the last quarter. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PFG. Barclays initiated coverage on Principal Financial Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Principal Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.89.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

