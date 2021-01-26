Primecoin (XPM) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.38 Million

Primecoin (CURRENCY:XPM) traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. In the last seven days, Primecoin has traded 11.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Primecoin has a market capitalization of $1.38 million and approximately $7,082.00 worth of Primecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Primecoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0394 or 0.00000123 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded 18.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Primecoin Coin Profile

Primecoin (CRYPTO:XPM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on July 7th, 2013. Primecoin’s total supply is 34,881,367 coins. Primecoin’s official Twitter account is @primecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Primecoin is /r/primecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Primecoin is primecoin.io . The official message board for Primecoin is talk.peercoin.net/c/altcoins/primecoin

Buying and Selling Primecoin

Primecoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Primecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Primecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

