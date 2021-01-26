PRGX Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRGX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $45.94 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that PRGX Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRGX) will announce sales of $45.94 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for PRGX Global’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $45.73 million and the highest is $46.15 million. PRGX Global reported sales of $46.69 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PRGX Global will report full-year sales of $163.32 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $163.11 million to $163.53 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $165.32 million, with estimates ranging from $165.14 million to $165.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover PRGX Global.

PRGX Global (NASDAQ:PRGX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $41.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.59 million. PRGX Global had a negative net margin of 2.95% and a positive return on equity of 10.13%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PRGX. B. Riley lowered shares of PRGX Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Barrington Research lowered shares of PRGX Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in PRGX Global during the second quarter valued at about $300,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in PRGX Global by 370.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 4,761 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in PRGX Global during the third quarter valued at about $80,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in PRGX Global by 76.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 67,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 29,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in PRGX Global by 467.6% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 162,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 134,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.56% of the company’s stock.

PRGX remained flat at $$7.63 on Monday. 273,935 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 470,309. PRGX Global has a 12-month low of $1.77 and a 12-month high of $7.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.87. The stock has a market cap of $179.77 million, a P/E ratio of -36.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.36.

PRGX Global Company Profile

PRGX Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recovery audit services to businesses having payment transactions and procurement environments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Recovery Audit Services Â- Americas, Recovery Audit Services Â- Europe/Asia-Pacific, and Adjacent Services.

