Prevention Insurance.Com (NASDAQ:PVNC) Trading 10% Higher

Prevention Insurance.Com (NASDAQ:PVNC) shares traded up 10% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.10 and last traded at $1.10. 301 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 34% from the average session volume of 225 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.00.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.06 and a 200 day moving average of $1.15.

About Prevention Insurance.Com (NASDAQ:PVNC)

Prevention Insurance.Com does not have significant operations. The company intends to pursue a business combination through acquisition or merger with an existing company. Previously, it was engaged in health and life insurance agency business. The company was formerly known as Vita Plus Industries, Inc and changed its name to Prevention Insurance.Com in March 1999.

Read More: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Prevention Insurance.Com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prevention Insurance.Com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.