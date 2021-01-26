PressOne 24-Hour Volume Tops $19,842.00 (PRS)

PressOne (CURRENCY:PRS) traded 33.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. Over the last week, PressOne has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar. PressOne has a total market cap of $2.38 million and approximately $19,842.00 worth of PressOne was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PressOne token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0084 or 0.00000026 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.98 or 0.00072290 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $253.89 or 0.00798623 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00006668 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.52 or 0.00048830 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003148 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,376.00 or 0.04328337 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00015769 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003146 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00017419 BTC.

PressOne Token Profile

PressOne is a token. Its genesis date was January 8th, 2018. PressOne’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 284,742,628 tokens. PressOne’s official Twitter account is @PRESSoneHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PressOne is medium.com/@pressone . PressOne’s official website is press.one

Buying and Selling PressOne

PressOne can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PressOne directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PressOne should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PressOne using one of the exchanges listed above.

