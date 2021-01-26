Premier Oil plc (OTCMKTS:PMOIY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Premier Oil plc (OTCMKTS:PMOIY) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several research firms have weighed in on PMOIY. Zacks Investment Research lowered Premier Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank lowered Premier Oil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PMOIY traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.32. The company had a trading volume of 9,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,045. Premier Oil has a 12 month low of $0.18 and a 12 month high of $1.39. The stock has a market cap of $257.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 2.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.31.

Premier Oil plc, an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties in the Falkland Islands, Indonesia, Vietnam, the United Kingdom, and internationally. As of December 31, 2019, its proved and probable reserves (2P) were 175 million barrels of oil equivalent (mmboe); and 2P and estimated contingent resources were 847 mmboe.

