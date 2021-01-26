Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) Issues Earnings Results

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The bank reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Preferred Bank had a return on equity of 14.08% and a net margin of 30.60%.

Shares of Preferred Bank stock opened at $50.12 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $754.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 1.47. Preferred Bank has a 1 year low of $20.04 and a 1 year high of $63.41.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 7th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 6th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. Preferred Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 22.94%.

Several analysts have commented on PFBC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Preferred Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Preferred Bank from $44.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 1st. B. Riley upgraded Preferred Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Preferred Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.60.

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

