Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.20 EPS

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) released its earnings results on Sunday. The bank reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Preferred Bank had a net margin of 30.60% and a return on equity of 14.08%.

NASDAQ PFBC opened at $50.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.02 and a 200-day moving average of $39.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $754.31 million, a PE ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 1.47. Preferred Bank has a 52-week low of $20.04 and a 52-week high of $63.41.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 7th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 6th. Preferred Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.94%.

PFBC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Preferred Bank from $44.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. B. Riley upgraded shares of Preferred Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $45.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Preferred Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Preferred Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Preferred Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.60.

Preferred Bank Company Profile

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

