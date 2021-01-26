Predictiv AI Inc. (PAI.V) (CVE:PAI) Trading Up 21.2%

Predictiv AI Inc. (PAI.V) (CVE:PAI) rose 21.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.22 and last traded at C$0.20. Approximately 1,262,810 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 288% from the average daily volume of 325,785 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 3.12.

Predictiv AI Inc. (PAI.V) Company Profile (CVE:PAI)

Predictiv AI Inc provides software and solutions in the artificial intelligence and industrial internet of things markets in the United States and Canada. It offers real-time advanced artificial intelligence based predictive road condition weather analytics for government, insurance, agriculture, public safety, fleet management, and outdoor event industries.

