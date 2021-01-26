Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) COO David S. Thomson Sells 10,000 Shares

Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) COO David S. Thomson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.49, for a total transaction of $164,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ DTIL opened at $13.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $697.46 million, a P/E ratio of -6.61 and a beta of 2.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.78. Precision BioSciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.45 and a twelve month high of $16.60.

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $7.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 million. Precision BioSciences had a negative net margin of 484.81% and a negative return on equity of 105.74%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Precision BioSciences, Inc. will post -2.21 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DTIL. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Precision BioSciences from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Precision BioSciences in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Precision BioSciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Precision BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Precision BioSciences has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.35.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Precision BioSciences by 1.8% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 70,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Precision BioSciences by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 24,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Precision BioSciences during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Precision BioSciences during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in Precision BioSciences by 27.7% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 17,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 3,704 shares during the last quarter. 48.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Precision BioSciences Company Profile

Precision BioSciences, Inc, a genome editing company, develops therapeutic products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Therapeutic and Food. It offers ARCUS, a genome-editing platform to cure cancers and genetic disorders. The Therapeutic segment develops allogeneic CAR T immunotherapy that recognizes and kills cancer cells; and engages in the in vivo gene correction activities.

